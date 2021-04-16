Japan expands virus alert in Tokyo area as surge spreads

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has decided to raise the coronavirus alert level in the capital’s three neighboring prefectures and a fourth area in central Japan to allow tougher measures as a more contagious coronavirus variant spreads and adds to doubts about whether the Tokyo Olympics can go ahead. The government on Friday approved the alert status for Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures in the capital region and Aichi in central Japan. The measure will allow heads of the prefectures to mandate shorter hours for bars and restaurants, along with punishments for violators and compensation for those who comply. The measures are to begin Monday and continue through May 11 after the end of Japan’s “golden week” holidays.