Head of Tokyo Olympics again says games will not be canceled

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers are again being forced to assure the world that the postponed games will open in just over three months despite surging COVID-19 cases in Japan. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto was asked if there are any conditions under which the Olympics would be canceled. She says “there are a variety of concerns but as the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee we are not thinking about canceling the games.” Two officials in Japan’s ruling LDP party a day earlier said big changes could be coming. That included a possible cancelation. Tokyo has already barred fans from abroad. The Olympics are to open on July 23.