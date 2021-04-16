FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The man who police say fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis is a former employee.

FedEx spokesperson Bonny Harrison released the information Friday.

She says company officials can’t speculate on a motive but are working closely with investigators.

Two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter identified the suspect as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press anonymously as they were not authorized to release the information.

Police scoured a Fedex facility in Indianapolis and searched the suspected gunman’s home Friday.