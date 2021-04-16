Family asks feds to reopen case on Tamir Rice police killing

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was fatally shot by Cleveland police in 2014, is asking the Justice Department to reopen the case into his death after it was closed near the end of the Trump administration. In late 2020, federal prosecutors said they would not bring charges against the two officers involved. Prosecutors said video of the shooting was of such poor quality they couldn’t conclusively establish what happened. The Justice Department declined to comment Friday. In 2015, a grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against the officers. Rice was Black. The officer who shot him was white. The shooting sparked protests about police treatment of Black people.