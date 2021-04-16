Air Force One subcontractor countersues Boeing over delays

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A subcontractor working on the new Air Force One aircraft for Boeing is countersuing the Chicago-based aircraft giant over what Boeing alleged were missed deadlines for the work on the presidential aircraft. GDC Technics LLC seeks more than $20 million in damages with the suit filed Friday in state district court in Fort Worth, Texas. The lawsuit alleges that Boeing’s mismanagement caused the delays, not GDC’s actions. GDC says Boeing failed in its contractual obligations to the subcontractors, including failing to pay what GDC was due for its work. It alleges Boeing damaged GDC’s reputation with the Pentagon.