Wright family demands more severe charges for Minn. ex-cop

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Daunte Wright’s family joined community leaders in demanding more severe charges against the white former police officer who fatally shot the young Black man in the Minneapolis suburb, where hundreds of protesters again filled the streets in front of the police station. The protesters _ shouting obscenities, shaking the police station’s security fence and occasionally lobbing water bottles — began thinning out as the 10 p.m. curfew approached. Earlier, former officer Kim Potter, made her first court appearance. She appeared alongside her attorney at a brief initial appearance over Zoom. She posted $100,000 bond after being arrested Wednesday. She’s charged with second-degree manslaughter in what her chief said appeared to be a case of confusing her Taser with her handgun.