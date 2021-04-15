US Capitol Police watchdog to testify on Jan. 6 failures

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top watchdog for the U.S. Capitol Police will testify to Congress for the first time about the department’s broad failures before and during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Among them was missed intelligence and old weapons that officers didn’t feel comfortable using. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael A. Bolton has investigated in the months since hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the building and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives. In a report obtained by The Associated Press ahead of Bolton’s House appearance on Thursday, Bolton paints a dire picture of his agency’s ability to respond to future threats.