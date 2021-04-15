UN Security Council votes on monitors of Libya cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is voting on a draft resolution that urges all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya. The letter obtained by The Associated Press also would authorize a small U.N. team to monitor last October’s cease-fire agreement that ordered their departure. The British-drafted resolution would approve Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposals on the composition and operational aspects of the cease-fire monitoring. According to the April 7 letter obtained by the AP, the U.N. chief proposed “an initial maximum number of 60 monitors” for “a phased deployment” of the cease-fire monitoring.