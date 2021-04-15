Tribute planned for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — An eclectic lineup of musicians is turning out for an online tribute to Adam Schlesinger, the prolific songwriter who died a year ago of COVID-19. Schlesinger was best known for his band Fountains of Wayne, and fellow member Jody Porter is spearheading the tribute. Members of the Monkees, R.E.M., Dashboard Confessional and The Black Keys are expected, along with Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Drew Carey and Rachel Bloom. The ‘musical celebration’ will premiere May 5 on the Rolling Live platform, with proceeds going to Musicares and the venue the Bowery Electric. Porter calls it a “proper musical send-off for my soul brother.”