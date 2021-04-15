Top associate of Navalny convicted of trespassing in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A top associate of Russia’s imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been convicted of trespassing and handed a suspended sentence of one year community service after she tried to doorstep an alleged security operative believed to be involved in Navalny’s poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. A court in Moscow found Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, guilty of forcing her way into the apartment of a relative of the alleged operative whom Navalny had previously duped into revealing details of his supposed poisoning. Sobol condemned the verdict as “shame and disgrace” and vowed to appeal. She tweeted that “in the meantime, a (criminal) case into the attempt at Navalny’s life hasn’t been even opened.”