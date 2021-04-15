Officials say Olympic cancellation, no fans still an option

TOKYO (AP) — Two officials in Japan’s ruling LDP party have suggested separately that the Tokyo Olympics could be in for some radical changes. One says they could be canceled. The other says they could proceed without any fans. The speculation comes only a day after Tokyo reached the 100-days-to-go mark. Liberal Democratic Party secretary general Toshihiro Nikai says cancellation is still an option with coronavirus cases rising across the country. Taro Kono is the minister in charge of the vaccine rollout in Japan. He says that even if the games go on it may be without any fans. Organizers last month banned fans from abroad.