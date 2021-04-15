Skip to Content

Shy podcaster helped police crack California cold case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A musician who created a podcast about the disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart is credited with helping police make an arrest after nearly a quarter-century. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said Chris Lambert helped bring new witnesses forward that contributed to the arrests of a father and son this week. Lambert’s eight-part podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” hit 7.5 million downloads Thursday and it was the No. 2 podcast on iTunes. The 33-year-old Lambert says he never expected the results he achieved and was surprised by the sheriff’s comments. The suspects appeared in court briefly but didn’t enter pleas.

Associated Press

