Report: Dubai ‘jetman’ didn’t deploy chute in fatal crash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An investigative report says one of Dubai’s famed “jetman” pilots killed in a crash in November failed to deploy the emergency parachute attached to the carbon-fiber-winged engines strapped to his back. The United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority gave no explanation for why Vincent Reffet of France didn’t do so. The report Thursday described him as an “experienced professional skydiver” and jetwing pilot. The report said the Nov. 17 crash happened after he lost control and went into a backflip hovering some 240 meters off the ground. Both Jetman Dubai and XDubai, an extreme sports organization founded by Dubai’s crown prince, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.