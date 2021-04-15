Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for ‘lame’ toast

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prince Philip was known for occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep. In a handwritten note to the president uncovered by archivists at the Richard M. Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, Philip lamented that he had failed to toast to Nixon’s health and success during a dinner in his honor, as protocol dictated. He wrote to Nixon that his “contribution was very lame” and that he had woken up that night ”in a cold sweat” about it. Philip died last week at 99.