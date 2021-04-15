Poland court rules ombudsman must leave office at term end

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top court has ruled it is unconstitutional for the country’s human rights ombudsman to remain in the job indefinitely after his term expired. The ruling by the pro-government Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday paves the way for the removal of the current acting ombudsman, Adam Bodnar. It is also another step in the ruling party’s goal of taking control of state institutions and removing anyone that could block its decisions. Bodnar’s term ended in September. The ombudsman’s office represents individuals in civil rights disputes with government authorities. Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party has been critical of Bodnar, but it has been locked in a stalemate with the opposition over the choice of his successor.