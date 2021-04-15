Officer put on leave over arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — A police officer who arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia, pushing her to the ground and handcuffing her, after she walked away from a store without paying for about $14 worth of items in Colorado last year has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The move came a day after Karen Garner filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Loveland and police officers over her June 2020 arrest. Police say two other officers targeted in the lawsuit _ a backup officer and a supervisory sergeant _ have been reassigned to administrative duties.