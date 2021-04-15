Skip to Content

N Koreans mark founder’s birthday amid economic difficulties

New
3:11 am AP - National News

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Mask-wearing North Koreans have marked the 109th birthday of the country’s founder with dances in a plaza or climbing a a Pyongyang hill. April 15, called “The Day of the Sun” in North Korea, is the most important public holiday. No major events like a military parade are expected this year as North Korea typically stages them for anniversaries that end in zero and five. Kim Il Sung, a former guerrilla fighter during the Japanese colonial period, founded North Korea in 1948 and still maintains a godlike status in the North. On Thursday, neatly dressed North Koreans visited Pyongyang’s Mansu Hill to lay flowers and bow below the leaders’ towering bronze statues. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content