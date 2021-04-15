Missouri city settles part in suit over Black inmate’s death

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeastern Missouri city has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle its part in a lawsuit brought by the family of a Black man who died in jail after having his neck pinned down for several minutes by the knee of a white sheriff. A federal judge said Wednesday that she would likely approve the settlement between the mother, widow and nine children of Tory Sanders, and the city of Charleston and several of its police officers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The family’s lawsuit is still pending against Mississippi County, the former sheriff and jail staffers. Missouri’s previous and current attorneys general both investigated Sanders’ death but declined to bring charges.