Judge orders release of 6 detained over Lebanon port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port has ordered the release of six persons who had been detained for months. It was not immediately clear what triggered the Thursday’s order to release the men, who include an officer who wrote a detailed report prior to the explosion warning about the dangers of the material stored at the port. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years exploded on Aug. 4, killing 211, wounding more than 6,000 and damaging nearby neighborhoods.