Houston’s expanded voting becomes target of GOP restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The nation’s next big voting battle is underway in Texas. Legislation advancing in the GOP-controlled Texas Capitol could outlaw 24-hour polling places, eliminate drive-thru voting and make it a crime for elections officials to mail unsolicited absentee ballot applications. All were efforts tried or implemented during the coronavirus pandemic last year in Harris County, the state’s largest Democratic stronghold. Republicans have angrily rejected accusations that they are trying to suppress minority turnout, saying the measures only rein in powers county leaders never had in the first place. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott supports the measures.