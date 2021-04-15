Gucci celebrates 100 years with Michele’s ‘Aria’ collection

MILAN (AP) — Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is celebrating the fashion house’s 100th anniversary this year, giving historic sweep to a collection unveiled virtually Thursday. It embraced its equestrian heritage, borrowed references from the Tom Ford-era and outright stole from French brand Balenciaga. The celebration party was set in a film-set version of London’s Savoy Hotel, where fashion house founder Guccio Gucci got inspiration to return home to Florence and open his own leather goods shop, specializing in travel bags that he saw working as a bellhop in London.