Growers fret as Mexico moves to legalize marijuana

BADIRAGUATO, Mexico (AP) — For the first time that María can remember, half of her last marijuana harvest is still sitting in storage on her ranch months after it should have sold here in the mountains of Mexico’s Sinaloa state. Her simple wooden house is tucked into the same mountains that produced some of the world’s most notorious drug traffickers, including Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The 44-year-old mother of four has an idea of why: Mexico is working toward legalizing marijuana. In Mexico, the legalization effort is generating uncertainty among families that have cultivated the crop for generations.