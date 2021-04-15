EU faces criticism over declining Ukrainian leader’s invite

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is facing questions about its commitment to Ukraine after the president of the EU’s executive commission’s president turned down an invitation to attend the 30th anniversary celebration of the country’s independence. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Europe Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to come to Ukraine in August for the celebration. Her Cabinet chief wrote to decline under his own signature, citing von der Leyen’s heavy schedule. The letter of reply was leaked to journalists. European Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said Thursday that the letter hadn’t been sent yet to Ukrainian authorities. He said it should have been signed by von der Leyen but was written while she was abroad.