Diversity study: MLB earns bonuses for hiring milestones

A diversity study finds Major League Baseball with slightly lower scores for racial and gender hiring but earning bonuses for social-justice initiatives and hiring milestones. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport issued an overall grade of C-plus for MLB. That included a B-plus for racial hiring and a C for gender hiring for the 2021 season. MLB earned bonus points for milestones such as the Miami Marlins hiring Kim Ng as MLB’’s first female general manager and the decision to reclassify the Negro Leagues as major leagues.