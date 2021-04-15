Denmark charges 3 Iranian separatists with promoting terror

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Three members of an Iranian separatist group have been charged with financing and promoting terror in Iran together with an unnamed Saudi intelligence service. The men who were arrested in February 2020 in Ringsted, 60 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Copenhagen, also were charged with illegal intelligence activity. A statement Thursday by chief prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said that if the men, who were not named according to Danish rules, face up to 12 years in jail. The case is linked to an arrest in the Netherlands. Tehran has accused ASMLA for a 2018 deadly attack which the group has condemned.