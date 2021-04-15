Democrats begin long-shot push to expand the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation introduced by a group of Democratic lawmakers would to add four seats to the nine-member Supreme Court, in a long-shot bid designed to counter the court’s rightward tilt during the Trump administration. Republicans are criticizing the effort as a potential power grab that would reduce the public’s trust in the judiciary. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she might not bring it up for a vote if it advanced out of committee and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is noncommittal as well. President Joe Biden last week created a commission to spend the next six months examining the idea of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices.