DAs tossing more drug cases tied to indicted NYPD detective

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City prosecutors will seek to overturn scores of additional drug convictions involving an indicted former NYPD detective accused of framing innocent people in some cases. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office said Thursday that it will move in the coming weeks to vacate and dismiss about 100 cases in which Joseph Franco served as an essential witness. Gothamist reported that Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark’s office is reviewing about 150 cases involving Franco. Manhattan prosecutors indicted Franco on perjury charges in 2019. The police department fired him in April 2020. Franco’s lawyer has said the dismissals could harm his right to a fair trial.