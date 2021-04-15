Chauvin skips testifying as trial in Floyd death nears end

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death will be in a jury’s hands by early next week. Chauvin’s brief defense wrapped up Thursday with Chauvin passing on a chance to take the stand and tell the public for the first time what he was thinking when he pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. The fired officer’s defense took only two days of testimony compared to the prosecution’s two weeks. Chauvin informed the court Thursday that he will not testify, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand. Closing arguments are set for Monday, after which the racially diverse jury will begin deliberating in a city on edge.