California Legislature OKs bill to help displaced workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has passed a bill requiring some hotels and event centers to offer laid-off workers their jobs back. The bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday applies to employees who had their jobs at least six months before the pandemic started and who lost their jobs because of coronavirus-related reasons. Many Republicans opposed the bill, arguing it puts a burden on businesses by making them susceptible to fines of $500 per employee per day. Newsom has not said if he will sign the bill. He vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was too broad.