Biden to host South Korea’s president in late May

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in for meetings in the second half of May. It will be Biden’s second opportunity to sit in person with a foreign counterpart since he took office during the pandemic. Biden is scheduled to meet with Japan’s prime minister at the White House on Friday. The visit by South Korea’s president will follow visits to Seoul by the secretary of state and defense secretary. It also follows a recent meeting in Maryland among the national security advisers from the U.S., Japan and South Korea.