Global stocks higher after Wall St retreats from record

BEIJING (AP) — Major global stock markets are mostly higher after Wall Street retreated from a record high as major banks announced strong profits. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo also rose. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.4% below the previous day’s record. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo reported higher earnings, due largely to expectations for better economic performance that allowed banks to free up reserves. Investor expectations are high as other companies prepare to report quarterly profits.