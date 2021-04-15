Amnesty: Eritrean troops still killing in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Amnesty International says Eritrean soldiers remain in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and are killing civilians weeks after Ethiopia said the soldiers would leave. The United Nations Security Council is expected to meet Thursday on the situation in Tigray, where thousands of people have been killed. The United States has alleged ethnic cleansing in the western part of the region of 6 million people. Citing several witnesses, Amnesty International says Eritrean soldiers passing through the town of Adwa on Monday started shooting “unprovoked” at passers-by, killing at least three people and wounding at least 19. The spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.