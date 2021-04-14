White House: Jill Biden arrives for medical ‘procedure’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are at an office building in downtown Washington where the White House says the first lady is set to undergo a “common medical procedure.” The White House announced late Tuesday that the president would accompany his wife, who is 69 No further details were released about her condition or the procedure. The Biden were scheduled to visit an outpatient center in downtown Washington. Reporters in the president’s motorcade saw the couple enter an office building near the George Washington University campus.