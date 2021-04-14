Video shows man firing on deputies after high-speed chase

VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Dashcam video released Wednesday shows a man opening fire on Georgia sheriff’s deputies and the deputies returning fire following a high-speed chase. Authorities have said two cousins from Birmingham, Alabama, led officers from several different law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase early Monday morning after fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate 20 about 45 miles west of Atlanta. Three officers were shot and wounded. Twenty-eight-year-old Pier Shelton was killed after authorities say he fired at officers. His 22-year-old cousin Aaron Jajuan Shelton was taken into custody.