U.S.’s John Kerry in China for talks ahead of climate summit

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in talks in China ahead of President Joe Biden’s climate summit of world leaders. China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said the discussions in Shanghai running through Saturday aim to boost cooperation on climate change and exchange views on a U.N. climate conference to be held in November. A brief statement from the ministry said Kerry would be meeting with China’s top climate negotiator, fellow veteran diplomat Xie Zhenhua. The trip marks the highest-level travel to China known so far for the Biden administration. It comes amid heightened tensions over human rights, trade and China’s claims to Taiwan and the South China Sea.