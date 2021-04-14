Trump-era spike in Israeli settlement growth has only begun

EFRAT, West Bank (AP) — New data and satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press show that Israel built more than 9,000 settlement homes in the occupied West Bank and approved the construction of thousands more during the Trump era. Much of the construction is taking place deep inside the territory the Palestinians seek for a future state. If left unchallenged by the Biden administration, the construction boom would make fading hopes for setting up a state of Palestine alongside Israel even more elusive. The Biden administration has expressed support for a two-state solution, but has not signaled if it is prepared to to intervene to keep the option alive.