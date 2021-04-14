South Texas officials worry about breaches in border levees

PALMVIEW, Texas (AP) — South Texas officials say they are worried about flooding during the upcoming hurricane season from breaches in the area’s levee system that were created during border wall construction. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez told Border Report on Wednesday that there are at least four breaches in the river levee system protecting Hidalgo County’s low-lying region from being flooded by the Rio Grande. The breaches were opened during border wall construction under former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden halted construction after he took office in January and the levee was left in a precarious situation. The breach is among four local officials have identified.