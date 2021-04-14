Saudi university catches fire near Yemen border in attack

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A Saudi university near the border with Yemen caught fire after the kingdom’s air defenses intercepted a barrage of ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones. The Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen said the interception of the missiles and the drones early Thursday scattered debris on Jizan University’s campus, which caused a fire that has been contained. The statement said no one was killed. It blamed the Iran-backed Houthi group for the attack. The war in Yemen has been raging for six years, with a Saudi-led coalition supported by the U.S. fighting the Houthis.