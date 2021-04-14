Russia’s flag banned but national colors on Olympic uniforms

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian flag is barred from the Olympics in a doping dispute. You wouldn’t know it to look at the Russian uniforms. The International Olympic Committee has told The Associated Press that Russian athletes in Tokyo will be allowed to wear a range of uniforms in national colors unveiled by models in a runway show in Moscow the same day. The unveiling includes polo shirts and jackets with white shoulders above thick bands of blue and red. Those are the colors of the Russian flag, in the same order.