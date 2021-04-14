Russian President Putin gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot, three weeks after getting the first dose. The Russian leader announced getting the jab at a session of the Russian Geographical Society on Wednesday in a message via video link. Putin got his first coronavirus shot on March 23, also out of sight of the cameras, and the Kremlin wouldn’t reveal which of the three vaccines currently approved for use in Russia the president has taken. Russian authorities have given regulatory approval to three domestically developed shots — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. All three received authorization before completing advanced trials necessary to ensure their safety and effectiveness in line with established scientific protocol.