Royal funeral offers chance for William, Harry to reconcile

LONDON (AP) — When Prince Philip’s funeral takes place this weekend, it will be more than a focal point for national mourning. Many will also be watching for any signs of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family, especially with his elder brother Prince William. It will be the first time that Harry reunites with the royal family since he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped away from royal duties last March and moved to California with their young son, Archie. Many observers believe that the funeral will provide an ideal opportunity for the monarchy to show a united front and for the royal brothers to mend their rift. But some say it will take more time than that to heal the hurt.