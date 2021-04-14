Probe faults DC Guard use of aircraft during June protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation has concluded that members of the Washington D.C. National Guard didn’t fully understand how to appropriately use helicopters during civil unrest in the city last June when one of the aircraft flew very low over a crowd. Army officials say that “a number” of service members received administrative discipline, but they refused to provide details. One Army official says no one was found to have committed any misconduct. Instead they were guilty of “performance shortcomings.” The long-overdue report was triggered by widespread objections, including from Congress, after a D.C. Guard helicopter hovered low enough over protesters near the Capitol One Arena to create a deafening noise and spray protesters with rotor wash.