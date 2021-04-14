On ‘Promising Young Woman,’ consent, and a harrowing ending

In an audacious and provocative film, there’s no part more audacious and provocative than the final act of “Promising Young Woman,” in which protagonist Cassie exacts her unique form of revenge. But though some call the film, nominated for five Oscars, a black comedy, there’s little funny about the end — it’s brutal, and feels very real. Writer-director Emerald Fennell says she wasn’t interested in a comic-book fantasy ending; nobody pulls out an AK-47 and blows the bad guys away. Fennell and star Carey Mulligan sat down over Zoom to discuss the film, that harrowing climax, and whether the movie can help raise awareness about sexual consent.