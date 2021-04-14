New Treasury office to oversee billions in virus relief help

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is creating a new office to supervise the disbursement of the billions of dollars in relief money passed by Congress to combat the coronavirus-related recession. Officials said Wednesday that the goal is to streamline the process and ensure all eligible groups have access to the aid. Treasury said its new Office of Recovery Programs will oversee the release of $420 billion in support from the $1.9 trillion package that President Joe Biden pushed through Congress last month. That package included payments of up to $1,400 for individuals, extended emergency unemployment benefits, rental assistance, support for small businesses and state and local governments.