Pushback against restrictive voting measures gains momentum

A pushback against new voting bills and laws in numerous states is gaining momentum with dozens of nation’s largest corporations and business leaders signing a new statement objecting to “any discriminatory legislation.” Signatories to the letter, published Wednesday in The New York Times, include Amazon, American Airlines, Bank of America, Google and Best Buy, as well as hundreds of business and civic leaders such as Warren Buffett and Michael Bloomberg. More than 350 different voting bills are under consideration in dozens of states. On Tuesday Arkansas was among the latest to approve changes to its election laws, including restrictions on outside polling places and on absentee ballots.