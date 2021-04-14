Months after hack, US poised to announce sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to announce new sanctions in response to a massive Russian hacking campaign that breached vital federal agencies, as well as for election interference. That’s according to a senior administration official who confirmed the measures to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The sanctions have been foreshadowed for weeks by the administration. They would represent the first retaliatory action announced against the Kremlin for last year’s hack, familiarly known as the SolarWinds breach. The measures are to be announced Thursday.