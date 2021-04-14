Louisiana congresswoman takes office, replacing late husband

WASHINGT0N (AP) — A new congresswoman has been sworn in. Republican Julia Letlow of Louisiana took the oath of office Wednesday from Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Letlow now holds the seat that her late husband, Luke, was elected to but never filled after dying of COVID-19 complications in late December, days before taking office. Julia Letlow easily won a special election last month to represent the heavily Republican district in northeastern Louisiana district. The university administrator was making her first run for public office. She won the backing of former President Donald Trump and decisively outraised her opponents.