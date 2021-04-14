Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to ‘evilness’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president has described Tehran’s decision to enrich uranium up to 60% after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site “an answer to your evilness.” President Hassan Rouhani made the comments Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting, linking the incident to ongoing talks in Vienna over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. He said first-generation centrifuges would be replaced with IR-6 units. IR-6s enrich uranium far faster than first-generation ones. Iran announced Tuesday it would enrich uranium to its highest level ever in response to an attack at its Natanz nuclear site.