House panel poised to advance bill on slavery reparations

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel is expected to advance a decadeslong effort to pay reparations to the descendants of slaves. A committee will vote Wednesday on legislation that would create a commission to study the issue. It’s the first time the House Judiciary Committee has voted on the legislation. Still, prospects for final passage remain poor in a Congress closely divided between Republicans and Democrats. The legislation establishes a 13-member commission to examine slavery and discrimination in the United States from 1619 to the present. The commission would then recommend ways to educate Americans about its findings and pursue possible remedies like compensation or a formal apology from the U.S. government.