Gucci heirs worry over family depiction in Ridley Scott film

MILAN (AP) — The great-grandchildren of the founder of the luxury fashion house Gucci are appealing to filmmaker Ridley Scott to respect their family’s legacy in a new film that focuses on a sensational murder. “The House of Gucci” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver is based on a book about the 1995 murder-for-hire of Maurizio Gucci, one of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci’s grandchildren, and the subsequent trial and conviction of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. Gaga plays Reggiani. One of the murder victim’s second cousins, Patrizia Gucci, says the family is worried that the film goes beyond the headline-grabbing true crime story and pries into the private lives of the Guccio Gucci heirs.